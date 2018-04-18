Man steals money from Circle K register after threatening store clerk

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for a robbery.

The robbery occurred March 26 at a Circle K convenience store located in the 1110 block of Vance Jackson Road.

According to police, the suspect entered the store and demanded the clerk give him all the money in the register. The suspect then threatened to injure the clerk if he did not comply.

The store clerk handed the money from the register to the suspect and he fled on foot, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

