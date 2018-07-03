Man used YouTube, Snapchat to get 10-year-old to send him pornographic images: FBI

SAN ANTONIO - A 31-year-old San Antonio man accused of using YouTube and Snapchat to lure a 10-year-old Florida girl into sending pornographic images was arrested Friday and charged with production of child pornography.

A federal criminal complaint states Enrique Roman Martinez Jr. pretended to be a girl named Savannah and reached out to the child victim on YouTube in 2017 asking if the victim wanted to chat on Snapchat.

Martinez, using a fake identity, told the victim that "she" was into modeling and wanted to know if the child would look at a photo of "her."

The victim agreed to look at a photo when authorities say Martinez sent a photo of a random child and then sent a nude photo of another child to the victim.

According to the complaint, the victim told "Savannah" that she should not send naked photos.

On Aug. 5, 2017, Martinez allegedly messaged the girl under the fake alias and said that the police were at "her" house and knew that the victim had looked at "Savannah's" naked photos and that the 10-year-old needed to send a nude photo of herself.

The 10-year-old told investigators she complied because she feared getting in trouble, court documents said.

An adult alerted police in Florida on Sept. 5, 2017 and investigators served Snapchat with a search warrant weeks later for the account that Martinez allegedly used to communicate with the victim, along with another account believed to be associated to Martinez, the complaint states.

Authorities said both of the Snapchat accounts were linked to Martinez.

When investigators asked Martinez about the Snapchat account used to communicate with the victim, Martinez "immediately responded, 'I know why you are here,'" the complaint states.

Court documents say Martinez told investigators that he did not recall the account and that, "If it happened, (he didn't) remember it."

If convicted, Martinez faces up to 30 years in federal prison. Martinez had his initial appearance Monday afternoon before U.S. District Judge Henry Bemporad.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.