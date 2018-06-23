Man who tagged SA missions turns himself, accomplice in after police release surveillance video

SAN ANTONIO - A 19-year-old turned himself and his accomplice in to police Saturday in connection with the vandalism of two San Antonio missions after police released surveillance footage from the incident.

Andres Castaneda gave himself up to police and named his alleged accomplice, 20-year-old Gabriella Fritz, according to an arrest affidavit.

Castaneda faces a single graffiti charge and arrest documents show police are looking for Fritz on the same charge. The charges are state jail felonies because the pair allegedly vandalized a place of worship / public monument.

At least four instances of graffiti were discovered at Mission San Jose and Mission San Juan early Friday morning with messages including "I don't care, do you?" Arrest documents only mention Mission San Juan.

Some of the graffiti echoed the "I really don't care. Do u?" message printed on the back of first lady Melania Trump's jacket as she boarded a plane to visit migrant children in South Texas on Thursday.

Other messages written on the missions included "F--- ICE," along with indistinguishable characters.

The messages appeared to be in response to the ongoing border crisis, although the affidavit did not state a motive behind the pair's alleged actions.

"As you can see on the right side, that they're trying to make a political statement," Diana Aguirre, a spokeswoman for the Old Spanish Missions, Inc. of San Antonio's Archdiocese said Friday morning. "So it's just upsetting to see they used our missions as a canvas for that."

While three people were seen in the surveillance video police released Friday night, only Castaneda and Fritz are mentioned in arrest documents. Castaneda turned himself in to police after seeing the video circulated on TV and social media, however, Fritz is not yet in custody according to online records.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.