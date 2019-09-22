Mandatory evacuation order issued for San Marcos apartment complex

SAN MARCOS, Texas - A mandatory evacuation order was issued Friday by the San Marcos Fire Marshal for Vie Lofts, according to the city of San Marcos.

City officials said the mandatory evacuation comes in response to safety concerns about building stability and means of egress. Vie Lofts is located at 817 Chestnut St.

The evacuation for the 162 occupants was issued by the fire marshal based on consultation with the City Attorney, Planning & Development Services, Code Compliance and the City Manager's Office, city officials said.

"Resident safety is of utmost importance when evaluating a structure of this type," Fire Marshal Kelly Kistner said. "We appreciate the cooperation of residents and their families as we address these life safety issues."

Vie Lofts at San Marcos issued the following statement:

"The safety of our residents at Vie Lofts at San Marcos is our number one priority. Today we were made aware that the City of San Marcos requested that we shut down our building.

"Because of such, until we can confirm that there are no safety issues with our residents, we have set up temporary housing. We are very aware of the inconvenience this may cause our residents and we are doing everything we can to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

"Because our residents are so important to us, we are doing everything we can to ensure their safety. We have also set up a dedicated recorded hotline, 737-484-3930, where we will provide updated information as we have it."

City staff and apartment personnel are going door-to-door to notify residents. City officials said residents are encouraged to pack one bag, including any medications, pets and valuables.

Anyone who is able to find lodging with friends or family members for the night is encouraged to do so, but city officials said apartment management will also be available to assist with alternative lodging.

The onsite apartment office will be closed, city officials said. As a result, residents may visit the San Marcos Police Department Auditorium at 2300 South I-35 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday or Sunday to visit with apartment management.

City officials said the building will remain evacuated until further notice. Residents may call a recorded hotline at 512-393-8488 for current information or call the apartment management at 737-484-3930.

