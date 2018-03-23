Man's body found in ditch near access road of Loop 410

CASTLE HILLS, Texas - Castle Hills police are investigating after a man was found dead in a ditch early Friday morning.

Authorities received a call around 2 a.m. saying the body was seen near the Loop 410 access road and Northwest Military Highway, not far from Briarcliff Drive.

Police said when they arrived they first thought the man was hit by a vehicle. Emergency crews pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Officials said the victim is a man in his 40s who appeared to have been repeatedly beaten. His name is not currently known.

The investigation is ongoing.

