Medical examiner releases name of 2nd victim in beating with 'hand tool'

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Medical Examiner's office has released the name of the woman killed in a violent beating on March 17.

Andrea Gonzalez, 48, died Saturday along with 11-year-old Azriah Gonzalez after both were beaten to death with a "hand tool".

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said 50-year-old Casey Farell Marshall called emergency medical services to a home in the 9100 block of Beaudine Avenue around 5 a.m. following the killing.

Andrea Gonzalez and Azriah Gonzalez were both found dead in the bathroom of the home when paramedics arrived. According to a preliminary report, the tool Farell told police he used in the killings caused the victims blunt-force trauma and lacerations.

Authorities said they hadn't been called to the home before and didn't believe Marshall lived at the home.

