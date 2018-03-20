BCSO: Stepson arrested after beating stepfather with 2x4 wooden board

SAN ANTONIO - A 24-year-old man is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the beating of his stepfather with a nearly 5-foot two-by-four last fall, leaving him with serious head injuries.

About 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 23, a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a call regarding a family disturbance and found several people attending to the stepfather’s wounds.

According to an arrest affidavit, the 51-year-old man had a small laceration to the back of his head, a laceration behind his right ear and top of his head, and redness to his left cheek.

The affidavit states that the man’s stepson, Vicente Rosales Jr., had been arguing with his mother, who told the deputy what occurred before the beating.

The woman said Rosales was staying with her because he had no money to care for his wife or children, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Rosales was intoxicated and had been smoking marijuana prior to arguing with his mother.

The woman told the deputy that Rosales told her she was a “bad mother to him and to all of her children” and began to push her several times because she was arguing with him, according to the affidavit.

After stepping outside of the home to calm down, she heard yelling and banging noises coming from inside, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states that when the woman walked back inside, she saw her son “strike her husband with a 2x4 wooden board” that Rosales had grabbed from outside.

Family members who were at the home during the attack attempted to stop Rosales and his stepfather, according to the affidavit. Rosales also took off before the responding deputy arrived.

Despite the deputy notifying emergency medical services due to the man appearing to be “in and out of consciousness and vomiting,” he refused to be transported by EMS.

However, his wife later took him to a nearby hospital where he was medically evaluated for his injuries, according to the affidavit.

Rosales was arrested and charged on Monday with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $20,000.

