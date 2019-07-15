News

Man's body found on side of road in North Bexar County

BCSO to provide more details on the discovery

By Adrian Garcia - Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO - A man's body was found on the side of the road in North Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said the body was found near the intersection of Rustic Oak and Running Springs, which is not far from Bulverde Road.

While it is unclear when the man's body was found, Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to provide details in a news conference at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

This is a developing story. Stick with KSAT on the air and online. 

