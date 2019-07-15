Man's body found on side of road in North Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - A man's body was found on the side of the road in North Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said the body was found near the intersection of Rustic Oak and Running Springs, which is not far from Bulverde Road.

While it is unclear when the man's body was found, Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to provide details in a news conference at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

This is a developing story. Stick with KSAT on the air and online.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.