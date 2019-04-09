McDonald's offering free breakfast to students on first day of STAAR test

SAN ANTONIO - McDonald’s is making sure students begin their day with a healthy meal by offering a free breakfast on Tuesday, the first day of STAAR testing, a press release said.

The company said students in grades three through eight, as well as teachers, can visit participating McDonald’s from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. to enjoy their choice of an Egg White Delight McMuffin Sandwich or Fruit and Maple Oatmeal, apple slices, and their choice of 1% low fat milk or an Honest Kids Apple Juice Box.

Students should visit with a parent or guardian and teachers need to bring a valid teacher or school identification.

McDonald's said it is committed to helping students start their day off right with a complete, healthy, and nutritious breakfast.

Studies have shown that students who eat a healthy breakfast on the day of a standardized test perform better than those who skip breakfast.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.