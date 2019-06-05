Medical examiner IDs woman killed in Castle Hills shooting

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office has released the name of the woman shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Castle Hills.

The victim has been identified as Becky Ibarra, 65.

According to police, officers responded to a family disturbance call in the 100 block of Dandelion Lane to find Ibarra with a gunshot wound to the chest. Ibarra was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.

Michael Todd Phipps, 42, Ibarra's nephew, was arrested Tuesday and charged in the shooting.

PERP WALK: Nephew arrested after shooting aunt during argument, police say

John Siemens, police chief of Castle Hills, said It appears money may have been the motive for the shooting.

"She had come over and expressed some concern with the shooter, whether it was he shouldn't be living there or some financial stuff, I don't have all of the facts to that, but she had come over and an argument ensued," Siemens said.

Ibarra did not live at the house, but visited often, Siemens said.

The police chief said police had been called to the home eight times in the last year before Tuesday's shooting. Most of the calls were for welfare checks.

Other people were in the home at the time of the shooting and police are interviewing them, Siemens said.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.