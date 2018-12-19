Members of Congress concerned as immigration tent city contract expiration looms

The contract between the private operator of the immigration tent city in Tornillo and the government is set to expire, which has several members of Congress on both sides of the aisle asking what's going to happen with the more than 2,000 children who are being kept there.

U.S. Rep. Will Hurd sent out a series of tweets to the Department of Health and Human Services, saying, "Just got off the phone with management at Tornillo tent facility. Contract set to end Dec 31 but @HHSGov has no plan for 2800 kids.”

Hurd said 2,400 children have already been sponsored by families but haven't yet been released to those families. He blames the delay on additional steps implemented by HHS.

