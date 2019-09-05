Dining facility project on hold after funds approved for border barrier

SAN ANTONIO - Military City USA will be impacted by projects put on hold because of the border barrier project.

The Office of Public Affairs for the secretary of the U.S. Air Force said the Camp Bullis dining facility is on the list of affected projects.

Officials noted they were not scheduled to be awarded the money until the middle of next year.

The secretary of defense approved $3.6 billion to build part of the president's border barrier.

Construction is expected to begin in about four months.

