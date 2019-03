SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police need your help finding a missing 7-year-old girl.

Arianna Rios was last seen in the 400 block of N. Ignacio Avenue, according to police.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt with pink tights and gray Nike shoes.

Rios is 4 feet tall and weighs about 50 pounds. She has long straight brown hair and brown eyes.

Call SAPD's Missing Person Unit at 210-207-2370.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.