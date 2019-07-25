Mustang Island State Park reopens for camping for first time since Hurricane Harvey

PORT ARANSAS, Texas - Mustang Island State Park is officially reopen for overnight camping for the first time since Hurricane Harvey ravaged the Texas coast.

Texas Parks & Wildlife made the announcement Monday, citing a delayed restroom replacement project in the campgrounds due to Hurricane Harvey storm damage as the reason the grounds hadn't reopened.

“We look forward seeing all of the park visitors who have patiently waited as park repairs were made following Hurricane Harvey, and we would like to thank everyone for the continued support they have shown for their Texas State Park," said Mustang Island State Park Superintendent Scott Taylor.

Significant plumbing and electrical work went into the restroom renovation in addition to wastewater systems throughout the park, according to TPWD.

Campers looking to make reservations for Mustang Island State Park can access the online reservation center here or call the Texas State Parks Customer Service Center at 512-389-8900.

By the numbers: Report details Hurricane Harvey's massive punch

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.