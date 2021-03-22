photo
73º

National

WATCH LIVE: Police in Colorado issue warning about an ‘active shooter’ at a supermarket, CNN reports

Tags: 
Crime

BOULDER, Colorado – (You can get the latest information on this latebreaking story from the Associated Press by clicking here.)

olice in Colorado responded Monday afternoon to reports of an active shooter at a grocery store in south Boulder, according to CNN.

Boulder police tweeted there is an “Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA,” CNN reported.

The supermarket is part of a large shopping center with a two-story strip mall next door.

King Soopers is a supermarket brand of Kroger in the Rocky Mountain area.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.