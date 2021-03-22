WATCH LIVE: Police in Colorado issue warning about an ‘active shooter’ at a supermarket, CNN reports

BOULDER, Colorado – (You can get the latest information on this latebreaking story from the Associated Press by clicking here.)

olice in Colorado responded Monday afternoon to reports of an active shooter at a grocery store in south Boulder, according to CNN.

Boulder police tweeted there is an “Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA,” CNN reported.

ALERT: Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021

The supermarket is part of a large shopping center with a two-story strip mall next door.

King Soopers is a supermarket brand of Kroger in the Rocky Mountain area.