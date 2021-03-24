WATCH LIVE: National Safe School Reopening Summit kicks off with remarks from Dr. Jill Biden

The National Safe School Reopening Summit kicks off Wednesday with remarks from First Lady Jill Biden.

The kickoff event will be livestreamed in this article at 11 a.m. Delays are possible, if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Dr. Biden will deliver opening remarks and will be joined by Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are expected to give pre-taped remarks.

The virtual summit “is one of a series of steps the Department is taking to provide support and resources to schools as they work to reopen quickly and safely and equitably address the academic, social, and emotional needs of students most impacted by the pandemic,” the Department of Education said in a news release.