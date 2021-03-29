WATCH LIVE: ABC News coverage of the Derek Chauvin trial in George Floyd’s death

A former Minneapolis police officer will go to trial this week for the death of George Floyd which sparked outrage across the nation and demands for police reform.

Derek Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes during an arrest in May. In widely seen cell phone videos, Chauvin can be seen holding the position even as Floyd cried “I can’t breathe” and his body went limp.

Chauvin is charged with unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.

ABC News Live will be doing anchored coverage of the trial each day. During short breaks, ABC News correspondents and experts will deliver analysis. During longer breaks in the trial, ABC News may break away for other news.

A stream of Monday’s proceeding can also be seen here.

