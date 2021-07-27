WATCH LIVE: ABC News coverage of the House select committee’s hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol

The U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington, early Tuesday, July 27, 2021, as U.S. Capitol Police keep eyes on the perimeter. Democrats are launching their investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. They're beginning with a focus on the law enforcement officers who were attacked and beaten as the rioters broke into the building. It's an effort to put a human face on the violence of the day. The police officers who are testifying Tuesday endured some of the worst of the brutality. The panel's first hearing comes as partisan tensions have only worsened since the insurrection. Many Republicans have played down or outright denied the violence that occurred and denounced the Democratic-led investigation as politically motivated.

The House Select Committee on Tuesday will hold its first hearing on the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

The focus of the hearing on Tuesday will be on law enforcement officers who responded to the riot, which was led by then-President Donald Trump’s supporters in an attempt to block the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential win.

Testifying will be Capitol Police officers Harry Dunn and Aquilino Gonell and Metropolitan Police officers Michael Fanone and Daniel Hodges.

According to the Associated Press, they were punched, trampled, crushed and sprayed with chemical irritants as the mob infiltrated the Capitol. They were also called racial slurs and threatened with their own weapons.

“We’re going to tell this story from the beginning,” said Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat who sits on the new House panel that is investigating the attack. “The moral center of gravity is these officers who put their lives on the line for us.”

