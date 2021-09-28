WATCH LIVE: Family of Gabby Petito gives news conference

This combo of photos provided by FBI Denver via @FBIDenver shows missing person Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. Petito, 22, vanished while on a cross-country trip in a converted camper van with her boyfriend. Authorities say a body discovered Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Wyoming, is believed to be Petito. (Courtesy of FBI Denver via AP)

HOLBROOK, N.Y. –

The family of Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old whose death on a cross-country trip has sparked a manhunt for her boyfriend, are expected to speak at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

The Petito and Schmidt families are slated to speak at noon in New York, where people have been paying their respects to the slain woman. The news conference will be livestreamed in this article, but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Petito was reported missing Sept. 11 by her parents after she didn’t respond to calls and texts for several days while she and Brian Laundrie visited parks in the West.

Her body was discovered last Sunday in a remote area in northwestern Wyoming, and Laundrie, who returned to Florida after her disappearance, now remains missing.

Petito’s death has been classified as a homicide, meaning her death was caused by another person, but medical examiners in Wyoming haven’t disclosed how she died, pending further autopsy results.

The couple posted online about their trip in a white Ford Transit van converted into a camper. They got into a physical altercation on Aug. 12 in Moab, Utah, that led to a police stop for a possible domestic violence case. Ultimately, police there decided to separate the quarreling couple for the night. But no charges were filed, and no serious injuries were reported.

Investigators have been searching for Laundrie in Florida and searched his parents’ home in North Port, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of Sarasota.

On Thursday, federal officials in Wyoming charged Laundrie with unauthorized use of a debit card, alleging he used a Capital One Bankcard and someone’s personal identification number to make unauthorized withdrawals or charges worth more than $1,000 during the period in which Petito was missing. They did not say who the card belonged to.