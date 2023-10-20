21,000 Thomas & Friends train toys being recalled due to choking, magnet ingestion hazards

About 21,000 Thomas & Friends train toys are being recalled due to choking and magnet ingestion hazards.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Crates and Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Paint were recalled on Thursday.

The toys include magnets to connect train cars, however, they can detach or become loose, posing a choking and ingestion hazard.

No injuries have been reported, but the CPSC said the toymaker received one report of the magnet falling off.

The recalled toys include model numbers HBJ89 (Troublesome Truck & Crates) and HBJ90 (Troublesome Truck & Paint). The model numbers can be found on the bottom of the train cars.

They were sold online at Amazon and Barnes & Noble, and other websites and specialty stores from February 2022 through August 2023. They retailed for about $17.

About 400 of the 21,000 toys were sold in Canada. It was distributed by Fisher Price Inc.

People can visit www.service.mattel.com and click on “Recalls & Safety Alerts” for instructions on how to receive a full refund.

Read also: