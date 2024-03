Rescue effort launched to assist 3 people at New Hampshire's Tuckerman Ravine ski area

(Robert F. Bukaty, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Tuckerman Ravine is seen at left, about one mile below the summit of 6,288-foot Mount Washington, in New Hampshire, Monday, May 4, 2015. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

SARGENT'S PURCHASE, N.H. – SARGENT'Two people were rescued and emergency crews were attempting to rescue a third Saturday from an area popular with hikers and backcountry skiers on the Northeast’s highest mountain, a news report said.

The New Hampshire State Police told WMUR-TV that crews had been working since Saturday afternoon to rescue three people at Tuckerman Ravine on New Hampshire’s Mount Washington.

Authorities said the people involved may have serious injuries, WMUR reported.

The New Hampshire Department of Public Safety, which oversees the state police, directed questions about the rescue to the U.S. Forest Service.

The Forest Service and New Hampshire Fish and Game authorities did not immediately respond to an email seeking additional information.