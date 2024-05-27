88º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

National

WATCH: President Biden marks Memorial Day with wreath-laying ceremony, remarks at Arlington National Cemetery

Watch the ceremony live in the video player below

KSAT DIGITAL TEAM

Tags: Military, Veterans, Memorial Day, Joe Biden
President Joe Biden lays a wreath at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (Susan Walsh, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Update: This livestream is over.

President Joe Biden will honor fallen service members this Memorial Day with a ceremony at the Arlington National Cemetery.

Recommended Videos

Biden will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and participate in a ceremony in the ANC’s amphitheater. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Charles Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, are also expected to participate.

Watch a livestream of the full ceremony in the video player above, starting at 10 a.m. Monday.

Read also:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos