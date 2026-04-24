Tornado barrels through Oklahoma, damaging homes and shutting down roads

Lightning lights up the sky behind an AT&T building as a thunderstorm moves through the area Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ENID, Okla. – A powerful tornado in Oklahoma ripped roofs off buildings and reduced others to rubble, knocked down power poles and sent emergency crews rushing into a rural community near Vance Air Force Base, officials said.

The confirmed tornado Thursday moved across parts of Enid, a city of about 50,000 people near the state's northern border, according to the National Weather Service. Video showed a rapidly rotating column of air touching down along with totaled homes.

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There were no immediate reports of fatalities and only minor injuries hours after the tornado passed through, according to the Garfield County Sheriff's Office. Authorities were going door-to-door in some neighborhoods to check on residents.

Enid Mayor David Mason said some residents were trapped in their homes by debris and had to be rescued.

Some of the worst damage happened in Gray Ridge, a neighborhood on the south side of the city, he said. “We have quite a few homes knocked down in there,” he told KOCO-TV.

Video from the scene showed piles of rubble where homes once stood. Other buildings appeared to be leveled.

Amy Kuntz, who was driving home to Enid, was calming her daughter over the phone during the storm.

“She said, ‘I don’t know what to do,’ And then I was like, ‘Get in the bathtub.’ So she got in the bathtub and not even a minute later, she's like, ‘Mom, the roof’s gone,’” Kuntz told KFOR-TV.

Fences and some equipment were knocked down at Vance Air Force Base, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) north of Oklahoma City. The base closed until further notice “due to ongoing power and water restoration efforts,” it posted online Friday.

“Please join me in praying for the Enid community, which has been severely impacted by tonight’s tornado,” Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt posted on social media.

It was a stormy night for other states, too. In Kearney, Missouri, north of Kansas City, officials reported downed trees, debris blocking roadways and damage to homes on Thursday night after storms passed through the area. Officials said in a social media post that no injuries had been reported. Crews worked to make roads passable by early Friday and were expected to continue cleanup efforts during the day.