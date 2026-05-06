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National

Protester comes down from atop Washington bridge ending 5-day stand against AI and Iran war

Associated Press

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Emergency personnel remove Guido Reichstadter, 45, off the Frederick Douglass Bridge, Wednesday, May 6, 2026 in Washington. Reichstadter, who scaled to the top of the Frederick Douglass Bridge in Washington last week, has come down, after his 6-day protest. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree-Nikhinson)
Guido Reichstadter, 45, is seen on top of the Frederick Douglass Bridge, Wednesday, May 6, 2026 in Washington. Reichstadter has come down, after his 6-day protest. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree-Nikhinson)
Supporters of Guido Reichstadter, 45, are seen near the Frederick Douglass Bridge, Wednesday, May 6, 2026 in Washington. Reichstadter has come down, after his 6-day protest. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree-Nikhinson)
Guido Reichstadter, 45, is seen on top of the Frederick Douglass Bridge, Wednesday, May 6, 2026 in Washington. Reichstadter has come down, after his 6-day protest. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree-Nikhinson)
D.C. Fire and EMS, wheel Guido Reichstadter, 45, to an ambulance, Wednesday, May 6, 2026 in Washington. Reichstadter, who scaled to the top of the Frederick Douglass Bridge in Washington last week, has come down, after his 6-day protest. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree-Nikhinson)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Emergency personnel remove Guido Reichstadter, 45, off the Frederick Douglass Bridge, Wednesday, May 6, 2026 in Washington. Reichstadter, who scaled to the top of the Frederick Douglass Bridge in Washington last week, has come down, after his 6-day protest. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree-Nikhinson)

WASHINGTON – A protester who camped out atop one of Washington’s bridges for five days came down Wednesday morning, ending his stand against AI and the war in Iran.

Guido Reichstadter, a Florida-based activist, was seen coming down from one of the arches of the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge where he had been camped since May 1. His presence caused periodic traffic jams as Washington police closed lanes and negotiated with him.

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Reichstadter’s X account showed photos from atop one of the arches where he had pitched a tent. He announced on the site Tuesday that he would be coming down and expected to be arrested.

“I hope that this action has offered something to motivate and inspire you, and that it can serve as fuel for greater commitment and action in the cause of peace and in the fight for our future,” he wrote.

Washington police did not immediately respond to questions asking whether he would be charged and what that charge might be.

He staged a similar protest atop the same bridge in 2022 against a Supreme Court decision.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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