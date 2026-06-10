Police zero in on 2 suspects after a mass shooting at a festival in Toledo, Ohio

Police treat a person after multiple people were shot at a community festival Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Toledo, Ohio. (Rich Berry via AP)

TOLEDO, Ohio – Police in Ohio were searching for a 20-year-old man in connection with a shooting between two rival groups that wounded 12 people at a crowded neighborhood festival, while authorities asked for help identifying a person they called a “second shooter.”

Ka Nye Taylor is wanted on 11 counts of felonious assault, the Toledo Police Department said Wednesday, four days after the shooting in a park filled with event tents, a music stage and food trucks.

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Police on Wednesday released a photo of a second male suspect dressed in all black at the festival. Phone numbers for Taylor or his family members were not immediately available or found in online directories.

The shooting erupted after someone was tackled and assaulted at the festival, leading one person to open fire and a second to respond with more gunshots, Toledo Police Chief Michael Troendle said at a news conference Tuesday.

Three of the 12 people shot were involved in the altercation, authorities said, while the rest were bystanders. The wounded ranged in age from teenagers to one person in their 60s. All but three had been released from the hospital by Tuesday.

The police chief and other city officials praised officers and good Samaritans who quickly helped the victims.

“We saw strangers who were shocked and frightened by the violence they just saw, they jumped into action,” said Chief of Fire and Rescue Allison Armstrong. “They helped others by placing tourniquets, dressing wounds, applying pressure and comforting those victims until additional help could arrive.”

Half the victims arrived at hospitals with tourniquets applied by either police or bystanders, Armstrong said.

Hundreds of people were at the Old West End Festival, an annual two-day celebration in Toledo’s historic district that covers several city blocks and features live music, vendors and home tours. Toledo is located in northwest Ohio near the western edge of Lake Erie, about 55 miles (90 kilometers) southwest of Detroit.

The remainder of the festival was canceled Sunday. Organizers said it would not have been "compassionate, responsible or possible” to continue through he weekend.

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Ramer reported from Concord, New Hampshire.