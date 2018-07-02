Woman suffered 'personal health issue' on Aquatica ride, SeaWorld official says

SAN ANTONIO - A woman was taken to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital Sunday night after suffering what SeaWorld officials called a "personal health issue" on an Aquatica ride.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department, lifeguards performed CPR on a middle-aged woman until first responders took her to the hospital in serious condition around 8 p.m.

A SeaWorld employee told KSAT that the woman was riding the Walahalla Wave at Aquatica when lifeguards found her unresponsive in her tube at the end of the ride.

The Aquatica website describes the ride as a "clover-tube ride (that) sends guests soaring through watery waves to the top of a zero-gravity wall, giving riders the sense of weightlessness."

Chris Derby, SeaWorld and Aquatica's Vice President of Marketing, sent KSAT the following statement:

This evening (Sunday, July 1st) a guest at Aquatica San Antonio park experienced what appeared to be a personal health issue on one of our attractions. Our team responded and San Antonio Fire & EMS was dispatched and transported the guest to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital. The safety of our guests and ambassadors remains our highest priority

Last week, a 5-year-old girl was fatally struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of SeaWorld.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.