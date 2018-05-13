NEISD employee found dead in Comal County days after reported missing

SAN ANTONIO - A North East Independent School District employee last seen May 2 has been found dead, his family announced on Facebook Saturday night.

According to Scott Mayer's family, he drove away from his home near Highway 281 and Evans Road and wasn't heard from again.

"Tonight we are heartbroken to announce that Scott was found today and is no longer with us," the Facebook post said. "Scott had a passion and love for his family and for baseball. His legacy is that he cared deeply for his wife, three girls and all of his boys - the hundreds of baseball boys he coached and mentored.

"The love and concern you all have shown this family has been amazing. Please continue to keep his family in your prayers as they will need them more than ever now. Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for posting flyers, reaching out, driving all over, searching, donating, and, mostly, praying."

According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, Mayer's body was found in Comal County. Circumstances surrounding of Mayer's death were not immediately clear Saturday night.

Last week, a spokesman for the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said they searched Mayer's property off TPC Parkway in North Bexar County and an adjacent property in Comal County, with the help of the Comal County Sheriff's Office's K-9 unit and helicopter.

