'Money: It's Personal' — How to dispute errors on your credit report

SAN ANTONIO - There are those people who check their credit reports often and those who look at them once a year, but no matter what type of person you are, everyone is prone to finding errors on their credit report.

Imagine looking at your credit report only to find a big mistake. It can be pretty scary to see. But all consumers are able to dispute those errors by reporting them quickly and correctly.

First, determine where you'll need to send your letter of dispute. You'll have to send it to the credit reporting agencies, such as Equifax, Experian or Transunion.

You'll also need to send your letter to the information provider, such as the bank, credit card company or other organization that provided inaccurate information to the credit reporting agency.

The Fair Credit Reporting Act requires that both the credit reporting agency and information provider correct any inaccurate or incomplete information on your credit report.

Consumers with errors that have not been fixed even after disputing them in writing should file a complaint with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Click here for a sample dispute letter, and for detailed instructions on how to report errors in your credit report, click here.

