Understand: Hemp

Last week, Congress passed a farm bill that's expected to be signed into law by President Donald Trump.

Among the provisions included in the massive piece of legislation -- hemp would be removed from the list of federally controlled substances and treated like any other agricultural crop.

So now that hemp is almost legal, the video above explains what you need to know about the plant.

