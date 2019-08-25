Northside Threads: Local organization helps families one outfit at a time

SAN ANTONIO - It's back-to-school time in and around San Antonio.

The new school year usually means waking up earlier, new supplies, and for a lot of students, new clothes, but that can be very expensive.

Northside threads is a local organization with Northside ISD that is making sure kids who might not be as fortunate as most can still get their back to school shopping in.



"We are a clothing closet for Northside ISD students. So any student that has (a) need, all they need to do is let their campus counselor know. Their campus counselor will complete a referral and they can come here and shop," family engagement coordinator Yolanda Chapman said.



Everyone can pick through a plentiful selection and get full wardrobes.



"Five socks, five underwear that are brand new and then gently used clothes of five bottoms and five tops," Chapman said.



Not only will families leave with new clothes, but they also leave empowered.



"I have students leaving feeling happy and confident, and they're excited about going to school the next day and that they've got new clothes, gently used new clothes that they're going to be able to wear and feel good and feel confident," Chapman said.



This program is 100 percent donation based, and with more than 1,600 articles of clothing leaving the building every month, help is always needed.



"It is completely free. All you need to do is let your counselor know that you have a need, and they will send in that referral and you are welcome to come here, and everything is going to be free," Chapman said.

Check out how to volunteer by clicking here.

