Sources: Off-duty SAPD officer arrested, charged with DWI

SAN ANTONIO - A man believed to be a San Antonio police officer has been arrested, accused of driving while intoxicated.

55-year-old Rodney Tubergen was arrested around 3 a.m. in the 7200 block of North Loop 1604.

According to preliminary arrest information Tubergen had a blood alcohol level above .15 during his arrest.

RELATED: Kerr County deputy arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated

RELATED: SAPD officer fired after DWI arrest

Sources tell the KSAT 12 Defenders that Tubergen is an officer with the SAPD but that has yet to be confirmed by the department.

City records show that Tubergen has worked for SAPD since 1989.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

BREAKING Sources say SAPD Officer Rodney Tubergen, 55, arrested overnight on a charge of DWI with an elevated blood alcohol level. Happened in the 7200 block of N. Loop 1604 #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/8xJxvjDXCS — Dillon Collier (@dilloncollier) June 11, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.