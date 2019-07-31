Fugitive shot dead after pulling out gun as officers closed in on him, US marshals say

SAN ANTONIO - A man wanted on four felony warrants, including homicide and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, was shot dead Wednesday after he pulled out a gun and fired off one shot as the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force tried to take him into custody.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman said that authorities with the task force approached the wanted man in a parking lot in the 2700 block of San Luis Street on the city's West Side. As they closed in on him, he pulled out a firearm and fired off one shot, Bozeman said.

Bozeman said it's unclear if the suspect shot himself or if he was shot and killed by officers.

Authorities said the man was wanted on a homicide warrant, two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one charge of continuous family violence. Officials have not yet identified the man.

Bozeman said the taskforce's work is often dangerous as they apprehend people wanted for committing high profile crimes. He said officers took into consideration their surroundings when making the arrest.

"Whenever we conduct our investigations and of course, that we go to make an arrest, we do it in the safest way possible," Bozeman said. "At that particular time, when they were taking that person into custody, all of those parameters were taken into consideration -- as far as the public safety, as far as the safety of the task force officers and even the safety of the fugitive."

