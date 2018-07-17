Officers who talked man down from Transguide sign among 4 recognized

SAN ANTONIO - Four San Antonio Police officers were recognized Monday for assisting individuals who attempted to harm themselves.

Two of the officers talked a man down from a Transguide sign on I-35 in May and the other two assisted a veteran in crisis.

The officers were honored during a crisis intervention training session.

"I brought out everything with my past experience and training, and it worked," officer and veteran Sonny Kretzer said of his experience helping the veteran. "Honestly, I even shed a few tears with the gentleman because he was crying."

The training coordinator for the San Antonio Police Department's Mental Health Unit said that listening to the thoughts and feelings of a person in crisis is key to helping them, and that most of the time nthey are looking for someone to talk to.

Last year, SAPD made more than 13,000 emergency detentions of individuals who needed help. They said they expect that number to increase this year.

