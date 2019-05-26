SAPD: man shot dead near car at college party

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is looking for the suspect or suspects involved in a shooting near the University of Texas San Antonio.

Police responded to a call in the 15600 block of Chase Hill Boulevard around 3 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s shot in the chest near his car, according to police. Officers said he was dead when they arrived.

The shooting stemmed from an argument at a college party at the Maverick Creek Villas, according to police. Witnesses in the area say they heard multiple shots fired from a distance and saw a black Mercedes car being driven away, according to police.

Officers still do not have a description of the shooter and the investigation continues.

