Pat Green concert canceled after 'misunderstanding' of The Rustic's venue capacity

SAN ANTONIO - Hours before his St. Patrick's Day concert at The Rustic, Pat Green announced on Facebook that the event was canceled "due to a misunderstanding of the new venue's legal capacity."

"The Rustic has been forced to cancel Saturday night’s Pat Green concert as the result of an oversell in tickets," Green said in a Facebook post.

The restaurant and music venue, of which Green is a part-owner, followed up just after 9 a.m. Saturday to confirm that the show was, in fact, canceled.

Those who purchased tickets to the show will be refunded Monday, according to spokespeople for The Rustic. Green is also expected to perform two free shows at a later date and fans who had previously purchased tickets will be able to attend one of the two free shows.

Those who have questions about refunds or need any other information should email ticketing@therustic.com.

Many people expressed frustration at the last-minute cancellation.

