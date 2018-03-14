Entertainment

Top 12 places to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in San Antonio

By Adrian Garcia - Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO - While many in San Antonio are enjoying the final days of spring break, some are looking forward to a fun-filled Saturday of wearing green and dressing like a leprechaun on St. Patrick’s Day.

In the city, the San Antonio River is dyed green, Irish food and green beer are consumed while wearing a bright orange beard and local bars are transformed with endless shamrock decorations.

Despite locals and tourists flocking downtown to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, there’s a bunch of events happening all across the city.

Here are the top 12 places to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Saturday in San Antonio:

St. Patrick’s Day River Parade & Festival

Mad Dogs British Pub River Walk

Howl at the Moon

Durty Nelly's Irish Pub

Rosella Coffee Co.

On The Rocks Pub

Pat O'Briens San Antonio

The Rustic (with a performance by Pat Green)

Brass Monkey

Kennedy's Public House

The Winchester

Bar Louie

