Paula Deen's San Antonio restaurant closes suddenly

SAN ANTONIO - Paula Deen's Family Kitchen restaurant has closed 15 months after opening at the Bass Pro Shops at the RIM shopping center.

A public relations firm confirmed to KSAT that the closing is permanent.

"Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen has decided to close its San Antonio location. We thank everyone for their support and be sure to visit one of our other locations," said Jaret Keller, president of Key Group Worldwide.

Keller did not give a reason for why the restaurant was closed but did mention that five other locations in the United States, including one near Dallas, remain open and that four new locations were set to open through 2020.

An employee who didn't want to be identified told KSAT that managers found out Sunday that it would be their last day. They told other workers at an 8 a.m. meeting Monday.

Paula Deen has appeared on KSAT's SA Live several times since opening the San Antonio restaurant, including last December when she showed David Elder some of the restaurant's new menu items.

Watch the segment here:

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.