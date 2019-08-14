SAPD arrests man accused of kidnapping 7-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department announced officers have arrested the suspect accused of kidnapping a 7-year-old girl at an apartment complex on the city's North Side.

The girl's father, Stephen Gonzalez, said his daughter was taking the dog to use the bathroom on Aug. 9 around 8:15 p.m., when the suspect grabbed her and put her into an SUV.

The child was able to escape shortly after the kidnapping and is safe, police said.

This is a developing story. Stick with KSAT on-air and online for the latest updates.

