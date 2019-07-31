San Antonio police arrest 20-year-old suspect in deadly West Side apartment shooting

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested a 20-year-old suspect in connection to a shooting at a West Side apartment complex that left one man dead and another man hospitalized this week.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of South Acme Street on Monday morning.

When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Justin Laravie II dead inside a home with a gunshot wound to his head. They found another victim outside with a gunshot wound to his back.

On Monday, Police Chief William McManus said the shooting was likely drug related.

The injured man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Police say he is stable.

Homicide detectives gathered information about the suspect through witness statements. Police then arrested Brandon Guzman, 20, Tuesday.

Guzman is charged with murder and aggravated assault.

