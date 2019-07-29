SAPD responds to shooting at West Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - One man was killed and another man was hospitalized after a shooting Monday morning in a West Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called to the 500 block of South Acme Street around 9:45 a.m., Police Chief William McManus said.

They found one man dead inisde the home, and another who had gunshot wounds to his neck and face. The second man's injuries are not life threatening, McManus said. Both victims are in their early 20s.

McManus said the shooting was likely drug related.

"It appears that there is illegal narcotics activity going on inside the apartment," he said. "We believe that it's most likely the motive."

Police are not sure how many suspects there are in the case and witnesses gave officers differing descriptions of suspects and how they fled the scene, McManus said.

The case remained under investigation Monday.

