VIDEO: Different angle shows just how close father got to Nassar

EATON COUNTY, Mich. - A photographer with the Lansing State Journal caught angry father Randall Margraves charging Larry Nassar at a sentencing hearing Friday morning.

Video shows Margraves charging Nassar after two of his three daughters gave victim impact statements against Nassar.

You can watch another angle and continued coverage here.

See Margraves charge Nassar in the tweet below.

Warning: There is some graphic language.

Randall Margraves, father of Lauren and Madison Margraves tried to attack Nassar after two of his three daughters gave their victim impact statements in Eaton County Circuit Court. @MattMencarini @LSJNews @LSJGreenWhite #Nassar #NassarSentencing pic.twitter.com/iHsaxlik0u — Matthew Dae (@mdslsj) February 2, 2018

