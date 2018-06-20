News

Pictures and posts on social media show major flooding in South Texas and along Texas coast

Weslaco and Corpus Christi are seeing some of the worst of the flooding

By Julie Moreno - Executive Producer/Social Media

Photo: @sammwuell/Twitter

South Texas - Parts of South Texas are experiencing major flooding.

In Corpus Christi, storms have dropped close to 10 inches of rain in two days. There is more rain expected over the next day. The city has received more than twice as much rain this week as it has in the last year.

This video is from KZTV in Corpus Christi:

Other areas in South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley are experiencing flooding including Harlingen, Weslaco, San Benito, Mercedes, La Feria, Progreso, Edcouch, Santa Rosa, Rio Hondo and La Villa.

Police in Weslaco are urging people to stay off the roads.

Here are some of the pictures and videos that people in Weslaco have posted to Twitter:

 

 

 

