Pictures and posts on social media show major flooding in South Texas and along Texas coast

South Texas - Parts of South Texas are experiencing major flooding.

In Corpus Christi, storms have dropped close to 10 inches of rain in two days. There is more rain expected over the next day. The city has received more than twice as much rain this week as it has in the last year.

Corpus Christi International Airport has now recorded 7.34 inches since the rain began on Monday, and the rain is still falling. #Action10Weather #ccwx — Cole Vaughn (@colevaughnwx) June 20, 2018

This video is from KZTV in Corpus Christi:

Other areas in South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley are experiencing flooding including Harlingen, Weslaco, San Benito, Mercedes, La Feria, Progreso, Edcouch, Santa Rosa, Rio Hondo and La Villa.

Police in Weslaco are urging people to stay off the roads.

Citizens avoid driving in these conditions. We urge you to stay home .We will keep you updated with what streets to avoid due to flooding. — WeslacoPolice (@WeslacoPD) June 20, 2018

Here are some of the pictures and videos that people in Weslaco have posted to Twitter:

My house is to the ankles in Weslaco hope everyone in town is okay my prayers go out to y’all 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QfMdtPHibU — Sam (@sammwuell) June 20, 2018

Good morning. This is my backyard in Weslaco. pic.twitter.com/mBfLvb9NOV — Leo Dan Perez (@LeoDanPerez3) June 20, 2018

Biggest pool party across weslaco HMU pic.twitter.com/Bq1bzCN73R — Abel (@abelnavarro011) June 20, 2018

Ummmmm just a heads up if your coming down Texas blvd Weslaco.. mile 10 & 11 is shut dowwwwwwn do not.. not come thru here.. I gotta river! — DJ LOOPZ 🎧 (@DjLoopzRGV) June 20, 2018

This is Weslaco right now. Everyone please stay inside. Praying this rains stops soon 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/jDkq3WopOy — Aisha (@aishaarandaa_) June 20, 2018

The flooding has trapped us in our own home !!! @weatherchannel @TxStormChasers @rgvfox Weslaco, Texas 8:12 AM. It is still raining!!! pic.twitter.com/p2Lh3EneVZ — Basilio Bazan Jr (@BasilioBazan) June 20, 2018

