Police: Woman murdered in East Side home, man found critically wounded

SAN ANTONIO - A woman has been shot and killed and man was found critically wounded at a home on the city's East Side overnight, San Antonio police said.

The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. at the home in the 215 block of Sandmeyer Street, which is located not far from Interstate 35 and North New Braunfels Avenue.

According to police, the woman in her 40s was shot and killed inside the home. Police say they also found a man there who appears to have shot himself. Officers are trying to determine if he's the one who shot the woman.

At this time police have not disclosed a reason for the shooting. The woman's name has not been released.

The man was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition. His name and age are also not currently known.

