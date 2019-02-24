Police: 1 hit after man opens fire on Far North Side club from across street

SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a man who they said opened fire on a Far North Side strip club from across the street early Sunday morning, hitting one person.

The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Sable Lane at the XTC Cabaret strip club and bar, according to police. Police said a man was across the street from the club when he started firing, hitting the building several times and a vehicle before hitting a man in the arm.

The man, who was standing by the front door when he was hit, was taken to University Hospital in stable condition, police said. The gunman ran from the scene and police said they believe he got into a vehicle down the road from the club.

Authorities are unsure of the man's motive and questioned several witnesses.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.