Police credit witnesses for quick capture of West Side murder suspect

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are crediting witnesses for helping them make a quick arrest in connection with a deadly shooting early Monday outside a West Side bar.

Officer Carlos Ortiz, a police spokesman, said the witnesses provided "a good direction of flight and good information on the suspect," which helped them track down Nabor Marquiz Ramos.

Police believe Ramos, 28, shot and killed another man after an argument inside Dragon Sports Bar in the 1300 block of Bandera Road.

"The suspects confronted the victim in the parking lot and a fight broke out. At some point, one of the suspects pulls a gun, firing that weapon," Ortiz said.

Ortiz said officers found the 29-year-old victim dead from his wounds when they arrived at the scene around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

With information from the witnesses, police set out to find the gunman.

A short time later, officers stopped a car near Callaghan and Culebra roads and took two people into custody.

A police report released hours later said one man was charged in connection with the murder, who turned out to be Ramos.

Ortiz said the killing seems to be senseless.

"It was an altercation where someone did not have to lose their life, but unfortunately someone did," he said.

