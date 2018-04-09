Police identify suspect, officer involved in shooting near Walmart parking lot

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department has identified the man wounded in an officer-involved shooting in a drainage ditch next to a North Side Walmart parking lot on Saturday night.

Taras Kerr, 48, was shot three times in the abdomen and thigh and was taken to University Hospital after an officer was unable to first subdue him. Police were sent to the area following reports of a man assaulting people in the Walmart parking lot on Jones Maltsberger Road.

More Headlines

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said police knew of at least two assaults using what police described as a "club and a bat." The severity of the injuries of those people are unknown.

RELATED: SAPD officer shoots homeless man accused of assaulting people in Walmart parking lot

Kerr, who is believed to be homeless, allegedly pulled a knife and a metal baton on the responding officer while they were in the drainage ditch, McManus said.

Officer Garry Fry first used a stun gun to try to subdue the man, but it did not have an effect on him. McManus said Fry received a shock, as he was standing in some water when he discharged the stun gun.

It was then Fry used his service weapon and fired at the man, police said. McManus said Fry has been with the department for 10 months and now will be placed on administrative duty while the investigation is ongoing.

Kerr was taken into custody now faces an aggravated assault against a public servant charge. His bond is set at $100,000.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.