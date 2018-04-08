Man accused of assault in critical condition after officer-involved shooting on North Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man accused of assaulting people is in a hospital in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting in a drainage ditch next to a North Side Walmart parking lot.

Police received a call about an individual who was assaulting people in the Walmart parking lot on Jones Maltsberger Road with a baton Saturday night, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.

McManus said police know of at least two assaults. The severity of the injuries of those people is unknown.

When an officer arrived, a number of people pointed in the direction of a drainage ditch next to the lot. The officer then went after the individual, McManus said.

The man, who is believed to be homeless, pulled a knife on the officer while they were in the drainage ditch, McManus said.

The officer used a stun gun to try to subdue the man, but it did not have any effect on him. However, the officer did receive a shock, as he was standing in some water when he discharged the stun gun.

The officer then used his service weapon and fired at the man. He was shot three times in the torso, McManus said.

The man was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

McManus said the officer has been with the department for 10 months and will be placed on administrative duty while the investigation is ongoing.

The officer is expected to be OK.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.