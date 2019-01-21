Police investigating after man is shot inside vehicle on East Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after a passenger inside a vehicle was shot on the city's East Side late Sunday night.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. at the intersection of North Walters and East Commerce Street, not far from South New Braunfels Avenue.

According to police, the victim, a man in his 40s, was sitting in a white sedan that was shot at just a few blocks away.

The wounded man was taken to San Antonio Military Medical center in critical condition.

Authorities say they do not know the exact circumstances that led up to the shooting. They also did not release a description of either the suspect or a vehicle. Their investigation is ongoing.

