Police make second arrest in connection with string of burglaries in Castle Hills

CASTLE HILLS, Texas - Another arrest was made in a spree of business burglaries in the Castle Hills area.

Earlier this week, KSAT reported on the first arrest, but a driver had gotten away. That man has now been arrested and is facing charges linked to the burglaries.

Damion Valdez-Castillo, 20, is charged with evading arrest.

Valdez-Castillo and the passenger in his car were tipped off to police by a freelance news photographer.

The passenger was identified as 48-year-old Brian Golightay.

The two men were seen breaking into Bike City by the photographer.

Police found Golightay a short time later and arrested him.

