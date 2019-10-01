Police: Man threatens store clerk, robs NW Side Circle K

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for the robbery of a Circle K convenience store on the Northwest Side.

The robbery occurred Sept. 24 at the Circle K found on the access road of Loop 1604 near New Guilbeau Road.

According to police, the robber, (seen above) entered the store brandishing a handgun and demanded money from the register.

The store clerk gave the man the money and he then fled the area, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

